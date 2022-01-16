Kendall Jenner reacts to haters criticising her revealing outfit

Kendall Jenner attended friends wedding with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid in revealing outfit last year in November.

The 26-year-old supermodel's daring wardrobe choice sent the Internet up in arms at the time. Kendall insisted that she had gotten the bride’s approval to wear a skin-baring Monôt gown.



One of the world's highest paid models' sizzling snaps left social media users in shock, who dubbed the outfit a '... you' to Kendall's pal and insisted they would have kicked the star out if she wore it to their wedding.



The discussion reoccurred in the comment section of Perez’s latest Instagram post, which included photos from the day she tied the knot with David Waltzer in November 2021.

The fashionista's fans, however, asked the haters: 'If the bride herself doesn’t... [mind] why do you care?'

