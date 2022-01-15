Dave Chappelle on leaving Bob Saget’s last message on read: ‘didn’t see his death coming’

Dave Chappelle expressed great regret for not taking time out to respond to Bob Saget’s last message.

The comedian took stage for a stand-up comedy performance in West Hollywood, California on Thursday. During his performance he recalled the late Full House star who passed away earlier this week.

Chappelle said, “Man he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy,” quoted TMZ.

“Yeah it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you; these moments are precious and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories. (Expletive), when I go out at night, I’m making history,” he added.

The comedian also told that he will attend Saget’s funeral on Friday to “go lay (his) comrade to rest”.

The late actor was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the age of 65. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death yet, stating, “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”