Prince Andrew list of titles he can no longer use as per Queen order

Prince Andrew is stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after a shocking Buckingham Palace statement on Thursday.
The Duke of York, who is currently asked to appear for a trial for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, has been banished by dear mother and Queen in a stern statement.
"With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," said the Palace on behalf of the Queen.
This means that the monarch's favourite son will no longer used his HRH title in an official capacity.
Some other titles he has lost include:
Titles he gets to keep include:
Megan Fox parted ways with Brian Austin Green in May 2020
Celebrations for Queen Margrethe jubilee have been dampened by Covid, with large public festivities postponed until...
Cardi B adds she suffered living with husband Offset
Andrew Garfield dubs scene with Zendaya beautiful
Alec Baldwin's lawyer reaches a deal with authorities to handover actor's phone
Denzel Washington discussed 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' in latest interview