Politician criticises Kate Middleton's birthday portraits

Kate Middleton released three new portraits to mark her 40th birthday.The three portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge will be on display in London’s National Portrait Gallery.

While millions of people liked Kate's pictures on social media, the portraits didn't go well with a politician and a former minister.

Writing in a British newspaper, Ann Widdecombe said , ""SORRY, I am probably the only one in the country but I do not like the images of the Duchess of Cambridge, issued to mark her 40th birthday."

She added, "They are stylised, unrealistic and above all uncharacteristic. The essence of Kate's appeal is her very down to earth approach combined with great style and these ethereal pictures do nothing for her at all."