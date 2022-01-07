Andrew Garfield explains the ‘beautiful’ reason he agreed to do ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Actor Andrew Garfield recently shed light on the ‘winning scene’ that fully sold him on signing up for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 38-year-old actor weighed in on the decision-making conversation during his latest interview with Variety.



He started off by telling the publication, "There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him."

Much of that interest stemmed from getting the chance to save his crush MJ (played by Zendaya) who falls from a great height near the end of the film.

He even went on to say, "My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother's romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother."

"Making sure that [Holland's Spider-Man] didn't have the same fate, there's something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen."

Before concluding he also admitted, “I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya's] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing.”