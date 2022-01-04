Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker sparks wedding rumours

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker has sparked wedding rumours with a gold ring on his THAT finger in new loved-up photo with her ladylove.



The 26-year-old supermodel shared a snap of the loved up couple as they celebrated the new year together. Fans are now wondering if there’s more to it than that.

The one of the world's highest paid model shared a slew of photos from their getaway, captioning "my weekend."



Kylie's sister's eagle-eyed fans noticed a gold band on Devin Booker’s left ring finger, sparking speculation they have secretly got engagement, with one wrote: "Anyone else notice the ring on his hand ????????"

Another follower just got straight to the point and asked: ‘Is that a wedding ring on his finger?’

Kendall and Devin – who have been notoriously private about their relationship – were first linked back in April 2020, and eventually went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021.



Kendall Jenner previously dated with musicians Harry Styles from 2014 to 2015, Nick Jonas in 2015, and A$AP Rocky from 2016 to 2017.