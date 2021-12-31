Aima Baig drops new single ‘Tu Mera Na Hua’ as 2021 wraps up

Star singer Aima Baig just released her new song Tu Mera Na Hua which garnered around 46000 views within hours.



Aima had announced her collaboration with Bisconni Music for her singing venture and this news had taken fans with a bang.

The song hit streaming platforms on the last day of New Year which turned out to be a melodious gift by the icon to her fans lighting up their day.

The soulful lyrics of the song touched deep into the heart.

The Baazi singer looked drop dead gorgeous as she set the stage on fire with her soulful voice which left millions mesmerized.

Baig flaunted her elegant floral gown as she sang away with great intensity displaying emotions.

She had given her all into delivering the best.