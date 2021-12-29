Dr.Dre to give ex-wife $100 million

Dr. Dre will pay his former wife Nicole Young $100 million as part of their divorce settlement, according to TMZ.

The celebrity website reported that the rapper will pay the first $50 million now and the second half next year.

It said the music producer is estimated to be worth $820 million.

The report said that he will also keep their real estate properties and rights to his music and stock options.

Young will get four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover. "She’ll also keep her clothing, jewelry, bags and furs, which are estimated to be worth millions," said the report.

Citing a source close to Dr. Dre, it said Young could’ve gotten a larger piece of his estate if she had settled a year ago.

The insider further said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the insider quipped.