Dr.Dre to give ex-wife $100 million

Dr. Dre will pay his former wife Nicole Young $100 million as part of their divorce settlement, according to TMZ.
The celebrity website reported that the rapper will pay the first $50 million now and the second half next year.
It said the music producer is estimated to be worth $820 million.
The report said that he will also keep their real estate properties and rights to his music and stock options.
Young will get four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover. "She’ll also keep her clothing, jewelry, bags and furs, which are estimated to be worth millions," said the report.
Citing a source close to Dr. Dre, it said Young could’ve gotten a larger piece of his estate if she had settled a year ago.
The insider further said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the insider quipped.
Arjun Kapoor has been diagnosed with COVID-19 again
Rankin is a passionate ally of the LGBTQ+ community
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa left in Splits after pap called her ‘Rani Ji'
Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Alec Baldwin, Britney Spears, and other celebrities made the headlines in 2021 after...
Emma Watson and Rupert Grint spoke during the upcoming Harry Potter Reunion Special of their ordeal
Kim Kardashian’s fans became angry after she shared a glimpse of the most crucial moment of the film on Instagram