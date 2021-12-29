Who is Patricia Cornwall?

The woman who slapped a passenger onboard a flight has been identified as a "Baywatch" actress Patricia Cornwall.
Social media users condemning Cornwall for attacking a passenger midflight video of the incident went viral.
Days after a video of Cornwell slapping a passenger surfaced online, she was revealed as a one-time NFL cheerleader and former small-time actor with a role in “Baywatch.”
She was charged with assault on Monday for a wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media.
A criminal complaint filed against Cornwall in Georgia detailed the incident that took place on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta last Thursday.
