Who is Patricia Cornwall?

Tuesday December 28, 2021
The woman was seen slapping a passenger midflight

By Web Desk
December 29, 2021
The woman who slapped a passenger onboard a flight has been identified as  a  "Baywatch" actress  Patricia Cornwall.

Social media users condemning Cornwall for attacking a passenger midflight   video of the incident went viral.

Days after a video of Cornwell slapping a passenger surfaced online, she was revealed as a one-time NFL cheerleader and former small-time actor with a role in “Baywatch.”

She was charged with assault on Monday for a wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media.

A criminal complaint filed against Cornwall in Georgia detailed the incident that took place on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta last Thursday.