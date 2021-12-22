Who will celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth this year?

Queen Elizabeth cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain.



According to a latest report, Queen's daughter Anne will not join her mother Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day.



The report said Princess Anne is isolating after her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence tested positive for coronavirus.

While it's clear that Anne and her husband will not be with the monarch, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have yet to say where they will be on Christmas Day.



Britain's 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.

