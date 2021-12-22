Sialkot tragedy: Maulana Tariq Jameel, Ashrafi visit Sri Lankan High Commission to express condolences

PM's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi (L) and Maulana Tariq Jameel (R). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday visited Sri Lankan High Commission to convey their condolences over the Sialkot tragedy.

During their meeting with the Sri Lankan high commissioner, Maulana Tariq Jameel condemned the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana and said, "Our religion does not allow this.”

“Islam is a religion of peace and a message of love,” he said, adding that killing an innocent person is strictly forbidden in the religion.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Tariq Jameel said that they sought an apology from the Sri Lankan nation over the incident. As per our religion, the killer of an innocent person and the usurer deserve severe punishment, he added.

He urged the people to recite the Holy Quran to understand the message of Allah and maintained that they were ashamed due to the Sialkot tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said, “We came here to seek apology from the Sri Lankan high commissioner.”

He said that the factory will bear the education expenses of Diyawadana’s children. The majority of those involved in the lynching incident could not even read “Kalma” appropriately, he added.