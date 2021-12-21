Kourtney Kardashian shares slew of throwback pics days before Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian sent temperatures soaring as she shared her sizzling throwback snaps ahead of Christmas.

Travis Barker's ladylove took to social media on Monday to show off her enviable physique in two sizzling bikini throwbacks.



The 42-year-old reality star put her toned frame in a shimmering gold two-piece. In one of her pictures, The raven-haired beauty is seen seating poolside wearing a sparkling gold sequin triangle bikini.

Kim Kardashian's sister looked amazing as she gazed at the camera, with her wet hair extensions draped down her side.



Kourtney Kardashian's throwback snaps come after her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, lit up the internet with a kinky snap of him with the American beauty, captioning it: 'All I want for Christmas.'

