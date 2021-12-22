 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Meghan and Harry's photographer shares his observation of couple's love and 'their truth

By Web Desk
December 22, 2021
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year  announced that they are expecting their second child.

They made the announcement on the  37th anniversary of Valentine's Day 1984, when Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry.

The royal couple was photographed by their friend  Misan Harriman remotely.

Misan also happens to be the first Black photographer to shoot for the cover of British Vogue in 104 years history of the magazine.

The celebrated photographer on Tuesday shared the couple's photos and said, "My observation of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and family! It was a joy to capture their love, their truth".

Meghan and Harry are settled in California after stepping down from their royal duties.