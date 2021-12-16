Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to ‘split’ to maximize brand reach: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been planning their split in a bid to improve their brand reach at the start of 2022.

A bombshell regarding the couple’s plan has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean.

On their personal YouTube channel, the duo admitted, “It looks like in 2022 they could be heading for a split and here's the reason why.”

"Those very expensive people that they pay thousands of pounds to every month from all of those deals that we all report on basically said, 'look it would work better if you were independent of each other.'

He also claimed, “As we know Meghan Markle wants to become some sort of political figure whatever story they're painted out that is the true story.”

"She wants to become an activist and of course a champion of rights whether that be women, men, trans. That seemingly does seem to be the route that she wants to go down."

"And as we told you on the show a couple of days ago, her not having a political voice was one of the major reasons why she decided to quit the royals.”

"Now, Prince Harry has set his cap at all the things to do with will being unhappy mental health balance all the things that really matter in the real world because of course he's so connected to that.”

“But on a serious note, I do agree with him on some of those elements – if you're unhappy you've got to change your life but really as a lot of people are saying on this channel.”