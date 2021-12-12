Katrina Kaif happily dances with Vicky Kaushal's dad in Mehendi snaps: See Photo

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is a happy bride as she shakes a leg with husband Vicky Kaushal's father in new photos from Mehendi ceremony.

The couple, who was joined by families for a vibrant outdoor affair, lived the night to the fullest as they danced to the beats of rejuvenating music. In one of the photos shared by the newlyweds, Vicky is spotted serenading Katrina as he goes down on one knee with a flower in his hand.

In another still, fans can spot a blushing Katrina dancing her heart out with father-in-law Sham Kausal. The duo, that colour coordinated their dresses in olive green and yellow, struck fun bhangra poses for the camera.

