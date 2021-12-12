Katrina Kaif happily dances with Vicky Kaushal's dad in Mehendi snaps: See Photo

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is a happy bride as she shakes a leg with husband Vicky Kaushal's father in new photos from Mehendi ceremony.
The couple, who was joined by families for a vibrant outdoor affair, lived the night to the fullest as they danced to the beats of rejuvenating music. In one of the photos shared by the newlyweds, Vicky is spotted serenading Katrina as he goes down on one knee with a flower in his hand.
In another still, fans can spot a blushing Katrina dancing her heart out with father-in-law Sham Kausal. The duo, that colour coordinated their dresses in olive green and yellow, struck fun bhangra poses for the camera.
Take a look:
U.K rapper ArrDee and Tom Grennan will perform at Jingle Bell Ball 2021, in wake of the artists' withdrawals
Bhasin on December 12 tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla, who would’ve turned 41 on Sunday
'I'll marry a pious man because a person who has fear of Allah, never does injustice to you,' says Veena Malik
Roshan is all praises for Khurrana’s performance in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Anushka Sharma said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home."
Sidharth passed away earlier this year and friends are remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary