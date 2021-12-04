 
Saturday December 04, 2021
'Blue Bloods' actress Bridget Moynahan shares fan moment with Keanu Reeves

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in "Blue Bloods"

By Web Desk
December 04, 2021
Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan shares fan moment with Keanu Reeves

Actress Bridget Moynahan   recently shared a throwback picture with Keanu Reeves from the premier of John Wick in 2014.

She is  best known for her role as Erin Reagan in the police drama "Blue Bloods".

Hundreds of people liked  her Instagram  picture with   Reeves while many others left comments to praise her.

"How much fun was that?!," asked a fan while commenting on her Instagram post.

"Great looking couple," quipped another.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with posts praising new episode of Blue Bloods, a hit Television series that has been airing on CBS since September 2010. 