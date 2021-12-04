Ertugrul's Goncagül stuns in her wedding pictures

Zeynep Kızıltan rose to global fame for her spectacular performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actress played the role of Goncagül in the hit TV series which is also being aired in Pakistan.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kızıltan shared her wedding pictures days after it was reported that she had tied the knot with Can Şıkyıldız, an artist.

The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

