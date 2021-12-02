Eminem's daughter makes top 3% of his fans on Spotify

American rapper Eminem's daughter Haile Jade Mathers is a big fan of her dad's music.

The 26-year-old, that enjoys a 2.5 million fan following on Instagram, turned to her Stories to reveal her top artist from Spotify Wrapped.

"What??? Do I listen to my dad's music?" Haile wrote in the video.

"Your top artist was Eminem. You were in the top 3% of their listeners this year" read the accompanying screenshot from the app.

Eminem shares Haile with ex-wife Kimberly Scott. In a previous interview, the rapper's college graduate daughter revealed that she is 'very close' to her father.

