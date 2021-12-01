In Pictures: Paris Hilton continues lavish honeymoon on private island

Paris Hilton’s dreamy honeymoon with husband Carter Reum is far from being over!
For their next stop after Bora Bora, the couple jetted off to a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands.
In exclusive photos obtained by People magazine, Hilton and Reum are seen making the most of their lavish tropical vacation.
In one photo, Reum kisses his new bride on the cheek while other photos show Hilton posing in front of a fire pit and dining out in the open air.
According to a source, the 6-bedroom luxury estate is owned by a friend of the couple’s and boasts stunning ocean views, retractable glass walls and a wraparound infinity pool.
Hilton and Reum tied the knot on November 11, stretching their wedding celebrations over three days. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie, Kyle Richards, etc.
