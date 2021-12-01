Kylie Jenner sparks controversy with exclusive ride experience at Disney Park

Kardashians and Jenners are famous for celebrating their important and memorable moments around the magical atmosphere at Disney Park. American television personality and socialite Kylie Jenner has recently been spotted at the Disney place for some family fun. However, the reality show celebrity ended up stoking a controversy.

Kylie Jenner received backlash from the Disney users after she got a Disney Park ride closed for the general public so she could enjoy it alone in the company of her family.

The Mouselets revealed on social media that Kylie Jenner had the entire It's A Small World attraction cleared of visitors after she showed up at Walt Disney World. Later, she and her family enjoyed the attraction alone.

Many Disney fans were outraged by Kylie Jenner's privileged decision and many took to social media to vent their rage at the celebrity for shutting down It's A Small World.

"Her closing the entire ride of a small world to make it her own only to ride is not fair and it's not right I mean if I was her just for an example I would share the ride not make it myself only to ride," one social media user commented.

Another Disney fan expressed displeasure with the incident. "Just because she is famous shouldnt give her the right to shut down the ride so no one else can use it thats just not fair to the non famous people who dont have the privilege of fame and fortune," she remarked.

"How many kids had the worst day ever because they could go on their favorite ride due to this inconsiderate inconvenience!"