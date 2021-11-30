BTS sets ‘Butter’ debut live stage on fire with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS performed their super-hit Butter live on-stage for the time ever and they did it in a style, welcoming Megan Thee Stallion for the performance.
The world-famous K-pop boy band kicked-off the night two of its four-show concert at SoFi Stadium on November 28 in Los Angeles.
The fact that Permisson To Dance: On Stage is the group’s first offline gig in two years, has created a massive hype among fans.
Adding to the buzz, the Houston rapper dropped jaws as she made a surprise appearance at the show in a baby pink outfit to join the seven Korean idols for their flashiest single.
The stars were slated to come together for a live performance on TV at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) for which fans were elated.
However, the anticipation could not materialised as the SG rapper couldn’t make it due to some ‘personal matters.’
Meanwhile, the 2022 Grammy-nominated band will continue to stage spectacular performance on December 1 and 2.
'He is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here,' shares Sajal Aly
Queen Elizabeth said, "The people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart"
MGK was joined by his 12-year-old daughter Casie while Fox had her three sons accompany them
Kim Kardashian wrote: “Cherish your life, Cherish your health, Cherish your family, Cherish your friends. For these...
Heirs of the famed Gucci family branded 'House of Gucci' as 'painful and insulting'
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in 2022 together as hosts of the NBC New Year’s Eve special