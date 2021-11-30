BTS sets ‘Butter’ debut live stage on fire with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS performed their super-hit Butter live on-stage for the time ever and they did it in a style, welcoming Megan Thee Stallion for the performance.

The world-famous K-pop boy band kicked-off the night two of its four-show concert at SoFi Stadium on November 28 in Los Angeles.

The fact that Permisson To Dance: On Stage is the group’s first offline gig in two years, has created a massive hype among fans.

Adding to the buzz, the Houston rapper dropped jaws as she made a surprise appearance at the show in a baby pink outfit to join the seven Korean idols for their flashiest single.

The stars were slated to come together for a live performance on TV at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) for which fans were elated.

However, the anticipation could not materialised as the SG rapper couldn’t make it due to some ‘personal matters.’

Meanwhile, the 2022 Grammy-nominated band will continue to stage spectacular performance on December 1 and 2.