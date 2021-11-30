Kim Kardashian defines meaning of ‘wealth’ seemingly aimed at Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is officially a billionaire, has shared a list of valuables and definition of wealth as her romance with Pete Davidson is going strong with each passing day.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was declared a billionaire by the Forbes with a net worth of 1 billion earlier this year, took to Instagram and defined what wealth means to her.
In her Insta Stories, Kim wrote: “Cherish your life, Cherish your health, Cherish your family, Cherish your friends. For these are the things that money can’t buy, they truly define your wealth.”
Kim Kardashian’s definition of wealth comes amid her ongoing romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
Meanwhile, Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West has deleted all his Instagram posts after the former snubbed his reconciliation offer.
