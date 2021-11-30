Romeo Beckham hits the red carpet with girlfriend Mia Regan

David and Victoria Beckham’s second eldest son Romeo Beckham just made his romance with model Mia Regan red carpet official!

The young couple made their red carpet debut on Monday at the 2021 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, reported People.

Beckham and Regan made for a striking duo as they posed in matching black fits; Beckham in a classic military-style suit and Regan in a black Proenza Schouler dress.

Regan even opened up about getting fashion advice for the carpet from Beckham’s mother Posh Spice herself.

“Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure," she told Vogue.

The outing marked their second public appearance after attending the Wimbledon event in London earlier in June. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2019.



