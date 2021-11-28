Australian TV host issues apology to Adele on-air after misbehaviour

Doran was previously offered the chance to listen to the singer's entire long-awaited new album 30

Australian TV host Matt Doran came forth apologising to Adele on-air after insulting her previously.



The Weekend Sunrise host, during an interview with Adele, recently admitted that he had "only had the privilege of hearing" her new single Easy On Me.

However, Doran was previously offered the chance to listen to the singer's entire long-awaited new album, 30, and failed to notice a work email containing a link to it, making him ill-prepared for the interview, which ultimately was never broadcast.



"This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I'm being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own," Doran said on Morning Sunrise.

"I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career."

He continued, "I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren't to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele's album was the industry's most prized secret. The day after, after we landed in London, an email came through from Sony. It didn't mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album. The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it, by an absurdly long margin, the most important email I've ever missed in my life."

Doran went on to deny claims that Adele walked out of their interview. He said it just ran overtime.

"But all that doesn't matter. Because by missing the album link, however I might try to justify it, I've insulted Adele," he said. "To Adele, I say, I'd never have knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry. I also apologise to Adele's Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error, have been denied this interview and the insight into her character."