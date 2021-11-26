Scarlett Byrne expecting twins with husband Cooper Hefner

British actress Scarlett Byrne, who is best known for her role Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter, and husband Cooper Hefner are expecting twins, they announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Scarlett shared happy news along with a lovely photo with the husband and daughter.

Scarlett and Cooper Hefner are already parents to one-year-old daughter Betsy.

Scarlett, 31 revealed “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Cooper also turned to social media and said, “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”