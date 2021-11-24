Kirsten Dunst gushes over Jesse Plemons: ‘He's my favorite actor to work with’

Kirsten Dunst reflected on starring with her real-life partner Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog.
During her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man actor shared, "He (Plemons) is my favourite actor to work with."
The 39-year-old actor also said that she is looking forward to work with her fiancé on another project.
“We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next. We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project,” added Dunst.
Plemons’ presence on set proved to be helpful for the actor as she explained, “Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest. I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."
The couple started dating a year and half after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016.
Making their relationship official, Dunst and Plemons got engaged in 2017 and welcomed two children together.
