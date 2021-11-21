'Harry Potter' actor backs J.K. Rowling on anniversary despite controversy

Afshan Azad thanked the author for giving her the role of a lifetime in the 'Harry Potter' films

Harry Potter actor Afshan Azad thanked author J.K. Rowling on the 20th anniversary of the first film despite Rowling’s controversial take on transgender people that has effectively left her “cancelled” on social media.

Azad, who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films, took to Twitter on November 17 to say that she “owes everything” to Rowling and the Harry Potter casting agents for giving her the chance of a lifetime.

“When the film came out I was sucked into the magical world like every other kid. Little did I know years later I’d audition for a role that would change my entire life…” said Azad.

Her tweet was lauded by some for remembering to thank Rowling despite the controversy surrounding her; many from the Harry Potter cast have distanced themselves from Rowling in light of her anti-trans comments.

Rowling was also left out of HBO Max’s upcoming reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts set to release on January 1, 2022.



The 33-year-old Ravenclaw first joined the cast in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Ron Weasley’s date to the Yule Ball and twin sister to Gryffindor’s Parvati Patil.