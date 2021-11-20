Anushka Sharma shares ‘heartbroken’ post after AB de Villiers announces retirement

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma expressed her sadness as famed South African cricket legend AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of the game at the age of 37, on Friday.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, who is married to India's star cricketer Virat Kohli, shared an emotional note on AB de Villiers' retirement news and called it ‘heartbreaking.’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the PK actress shared a picture of AB de Villiers and in the caption, she wrote, “One of the greatest men and cricketers I've had the privilege of knowing and watching. Wishing you, Danielle and the kids the very best in life always.”

She further added, “You guys deserve everything beautiful and so much more, this is truly heartbreaking [broken heart emoticon].”

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers posted his retirement announced on Twitter. He wrote, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

The star South African cricketer had also played for the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. Reacting to his retirement news, Kohli, who was AB de Villiers' RCB captain for years, tweeted, “To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.”

On the professional front, the Pari actress, who was last seen in 2018 film Zero, has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.