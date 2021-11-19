Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with first child with Travis Barker?

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Travis Barker.



The celebrity couple took to social media on the 46th birthday of Travis and shared loved-up photos, leaving the fans speculating they are expecting their first baby.

Kourtney posted the pictures with a heartfelt birthday note for the beau.

She said, “I love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote “She is pregnant, right?".

Another follower commented: "Looks pregnant."

"I am the only one that thinks she's pregnant????" another fan wrote.

Kourtney and Barker announced their engagement last month after nearly a year of dating.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares three children Mason, Reign and Penelope with former partner Scott Disick.