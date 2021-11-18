‘Splash Brothers’:Drake halts premiere of new song in wake of deadly Astroworld tragedy

Singer Drake postponed the release of his upcoming song Splash Brothers in respect for the Astroworld tragedy victims.



The song was supposed to be released on the deluxe edition of ‘Amnesia’ on November 19 in collaboration with French Montana as per reports gathered by variety.com.

For the unversed, Drake was a special guest at the end of Travis Scott’s Astroworld sets.

The incident had left 10 dead and dozens injured.

Taking to social media, the In the Bible singer said, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy... My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering."