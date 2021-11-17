Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday drop quirky photos from sets of 'Liger'

American boxer Mike Tyson and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday are seeming to bond well for their latest picture.
Ananya, who is currently shooting for the Dharma Production film in Las Vegas, is joined by co-star Mike Tyson for a fun BTS shoot.
Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Ananya shared an adorable photo with Tyson pretend-screaming in her ear.
"We’re clearly getting along really well," captioned Ananya in a black crop top paired with denim jeans.
Liger also stars other prominent actors, including Vijay Dandekar, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.
Olivia was spotted out in merch from Harry's 'Love on Tour' concert
Daniel said Alec is being scapegoated in 'Rust' shooting case because he's 'opinionated'
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was coming during the company's third-quarter earnings call
Critics call Chrissy Teigen 'tone-deaf' for hosting extravagant party
Queen Elizabeth missed the Church of England’s national assembly on account of her sprained back
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told investors the change was coming during the company's third-quarter earnings