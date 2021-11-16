Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun celebrate anniversary with loved-up video

Avril and Mod celebrated their one year anniversary over the weekend with a sweet video on Instagram

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne and singer Mod Sun marked their first anniversary on Sunday, November 14, with a loved up video on Instagram.

Mod took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself kissing the Girlfriend singer on the head and cheek, writing, “1 year with this angel. I love u @avrillavigne.”





Avril in turn shared the story on her own Instagram handle with a sticker that read ‘Happy Anniversary’.

Despite dating since November 2020, rumours about a romance between the two only went off after they released a duet titled Flames in January 2021.

Weeks after the song debuted, Avril and Mod went public with their relationship, with a source saying, “Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with.”





They have since made sure to proclaim their love on Instagram often, with Mod gushing over Avril in a sweet birthday post just months ago.

“Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favourite person in the world…..my angel,” he wrote.