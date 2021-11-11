When Shah Rukh Khan pranked wife Gauri's family on wedding day

When Shah Rukh Khan scared wife Gauri's family on wedding day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once teased wife Gauri's family that he will change her name after they get married.

Speaking to host Farida Jalal in an interview, Shah Rukh revealed at the time of his marriage to Gauri, he made sure her family never felt that the actor was disrespecting her religion and matrimonial rituals.

However, Gauri's household had certain apprehensions around the wedding, which the actor decided to tease them about.

"Gauri's who family, they are old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but during our reception, all of the guests were sitting around when i came in at 1.15 whispering, 'hmm he is a Muslim boy...hmm will he change the girl's name....hmm will she become Muslim?'" Shah Rukh Khan began.

He continued, "They were all talking in Punjabi so I looked at them and said' Ok Gauri, put on your burka, let's go and offer Namaz now.'" the actor quipped.

The 56-year-old shared that his remark shocked the entire family, making them think that the groom has changed already.



"So I told them from now on, she will wear a burka all the time, she will not leave the house and I will change her name to Ayesha and she will be like this." Shah Rukh Khan laughed before revealing that he later cleared the air around his joke.