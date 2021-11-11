 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Lily Collins goes head-to-toe French in this Emily in Paris BTS snap: See Photo

Emily In Paris is 'coming December 22,' announces Lily Collins

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Lily Collins goes head-to-toe French in this Emily in Paris BTS snap: See Photo
Lily Collins goes head-to-toe French in this Emily in Paris BTS snap: See Photo

American actor Lily Collins is giving fans a glimpse into her 

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the  32-year-old star shared a thread of photos of herself with co-star Ashley Park. In the pictures, fans could spot both the divas posing in front of Eiffel Tower.

"Queens of hearts. BTS Season 2 @emilyinparis… coming December 22!!…"captioned Collins alongside the post.

For their day out, Collins slipped into a white, off-the-shoulder dress covered in red hearts while Park, 30, donned in a two-piece suit.

Take a look:

Lily Collins goes head-to-toe French in this Emily in Paris BTS snap: See Photo