Sajal Aly talks about how her life has changed after marrying Ahad Raza Mir

Superstar Sajal Aly is talking about how her personality has changed after marrying Ahad Raza Mir.

Speaking with Waseem Badami ahead of the release of her upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, Sajal quipped that she has become more sensible after tying the knot.

"Alot of things change after marriage You come in to your senses[laughs] you get sensible," said Sajal before emphasizing on the importance of spousal support.

"But if your partner is supporting you, whether you're an actor or a doctor, it matters the most. Ahad is very supportive," Sajal confessed."My life has become so much better after marriage."

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly is gearing up for her first theatrical release after COVID-19. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Nabeel Qureshi under the banner of Everready Films.