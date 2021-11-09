Hilary Duff fawns over daughter’s pierced ears: ‘You can call me a child abuser’

Hilary Duff recently turned to social media to show off her 7-month-old daughter’s pierced ears despite being called a child abuser for doing the exact same thing, with her older daughter.

For those unversed, Duff chose to have both her childrens’ ears pierced around the same age but chooses not to pay it any mind

Duff posted an announcement and showcased the decision on Instagram Stories with a photograph of her daughter’s new studs.

The post even included a caption that took a swipe at everyone who called her out the first time and it read, “Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again [peace emoji] lesss go”. (sic)

Check it out below:



