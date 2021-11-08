Dwayne Johnson showcases epic workout motivation: ‘Man it feels good!’

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and surprised fans with some epic workout motivation for Monday.

The post was shared on Instagram and features motivation by The Rock himself and even features a quote from T. Roosevelt.

It read, “Saturday night and burning that midnight oil After a very long work week of endless hours and getting pulled in a thousand different directions ~ man it felt good as hell to get in here and mentally recalibrate and physically get spent & bent. [expletive] love it.”

“Leaving one of my all time favorite quotes here for anyone who needs it ~ when you’re the one who’s actually putting in the work. To remind you, that you’re the one who’s in the arena.”

