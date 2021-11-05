Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan fuel curiosity before 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' last episode

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan are urging fans to watch the final episode of drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.
Geo TV's blockbuster drama is only hours away from its last episode and fans are already anticipating multiple endings of the tear-jerking love story of Farhad and Mahi.
Amid the speculation, Iqra Aziz turned to her Instagram handle to urge fans to tune in to Geo TV at 8:00 PM on 5th November.
"1 Day To Go," read Iqra's post featuring stills from the drama.
Feroze, who is currently in Dubai for PISA Awards, also turned to his Instagram handle to remind fans of the climax.
Take a look:
