Thursday November 04, 2021
Adele to enthrall fans with Sir Elton John and Little Mix on ITV special concert

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
Adele is all set to wow fans with her performance  on star-studded ITV special concert,  joining some of the biggest names in the entertainment business including Sir Elton John and Alan Carr.

The music sensation will return to London later this week to perform her first concert in the country in four years.

Adele, whose much-anticipated album 30 is set to release on November 19, will be at the capital’s Palladium on Saturday to film the special, according to reports.

Some of the biggest names in music and celebrity to be the part of the event.

David and Victoria are unlikely to attend but huge stars including Noel, the girls from Little Mix and Sir Elton John have all been invited.

The concert  will air on ITV only a few days after Adele's album 30 finally drops.