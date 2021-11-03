Cardi B shares glimpse of her new house in New York

Cardi B is on cloud nine as she got herself a new house in New York City, revealed the 29-year-old star on social media.
Taking to her Instagram account, she celebrated the good news with her followers.
The Bodak Yellow songstress dropped a picture of herself gushing over new place.
The photograph shows the rapper standing in the middle of two staircases, throwing her hands in the air.
Talking about buying a house in NY, Cardi wrote, “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”
“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work, “read the caption.
Take a look:
The rapper seemed excited to move in her new place as she explained, “Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA.”
“Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”
“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off. Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!,” added the F9 star.
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with partner Travis Scott
A ‘Rust’ costume crew member sheds light on the actual work conditions on ‘Rust’ hours before the shooting
Dwayne Johnson turns ‘Dwanta Claus’ with free ‘Red Notice’ screenings for home town essential workers
The NCB official is currently being investigated by a vigilance team probing extortion charges against him in the same...
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz show off brand new virtual video tour for their brand new California mansion
The assistant director, Dave Halls, has since told detectives that he did not fully check the gun