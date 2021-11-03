Cardi B shares glimpse of her new house in New York

Cardi B shares a glimpse into her new house in New York

Cardi B is on cloud nine as she got herself a new house in New York City, revealed the 29-year-old star on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, she celebrated the good news with her followers.

The Bodak Yellow songstress dropped a picture of herself gushing over new place.

The photograph shows the rapper standing in the middle of two staircases, throwing her hands in the air.

Talking about buying a house in NY, Cardi wrote, “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work, “read the caption.

Take a look:

The rapper seemed excited to move in her new place as she explained, “Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA.”



“Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off. Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!,” added the F9 star.