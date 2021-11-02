Leonardo DiCaprio turns into a 100-year-old man for Halloween

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly went unrecognized as he dressed up as a 100-year old man for this year’s Halloween, reported PageSix.
The Titanic star along with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, attended a star-studded party in Beverly Hills, California which was hosted by a billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.
The heresay revealed that the Oscar winner turned into an old man with a white wig and professional makeup.
The outlet quoted its source, “Leo went as a 100-year-old man in professional makeup so no one recognized him.”
Drake, rocker Beck, model Alessandra Ambrosio and art gallerist Isabelle Bscher also graced the bash.
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor has left to attend the Scottish environmental summit, COP26.
Shah Rukh Khan’s name is trending at top on Twitter on his 56th birthday.
Lily Collins went on to hint that the show will be "giving new storylines to different characters"
Priyanka Chopra told fans that she got a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, also asked her fans to get vaccinated
According to a search warrant, he told detectives he "should have checked"
The 95-year-old monarch, who last month briefly visited a private hospital in London, skipped the event on doctor´s...
Bella Hadid unfollowed her sister Gigi's sweetheart Zayn Malik after his alleged altercation with Yolanda