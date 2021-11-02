 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio turns into a 100-year-old man for Halloween

Leonardo DiCaprio, with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, attended a star-studded party in Beverly Hills, California

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly went unrecognized as he dressed up as a 100-year old man for this year’s Halloween, reported PageSix.

The Titanic star along with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, attended a star-studded party in Beverly Hills, California which was hosted by a billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The heresay revealed that the Oscar winner turned into an old man with a white wig and professional makeup.

The outlet quoted its source, “Leo went as a 100-year-old man in professional makeup so no one recognized him.”

Drake, rocker Beck, model Alessandra Ambrosio and art gallerist Isabelle Bscher also graced the bash. 

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor   has left  to attend  the Scottish environmental summit,  COP26. 