Dwayne Johnson rejoices over multiple ‘Jungle Cruise’ People’s Choice nominations

Hollywood actor and action hero Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and celebrated Jungle Cruise’s multiple People’s Choice Awards nominations.

He showcased his excitement over on Instagram with a video collage showcasing his seven People’s Choice Awards nominations.

The awards he is up for include, Best Comedy Movie, Best Comedy TV Show, Best Male Movie Star/ Comedy Movie Star, Best Male TV Star/ Comedy TV Star and Best Social Star.

