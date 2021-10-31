Billie Eilish delivers soulful performance of ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Billie Eilish takes fans by storm with her emotional of Sally’s Song performance at the Nightmare Before Christmas concert.

The singer performed the song alongside Danny Elfman, as Jack Skellington, and sang both Sally’s Song and Simply Meant to Be.

Eilish’s ensemble for the show also portrayed the character to its fullest. From the stitched up rag pieces to the body parts, every aspect was perfected.



Check it out below:







