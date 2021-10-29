Jesy Nelson says she no longer speaks to former Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has answered fans' burning question over whether she is still in touch with her former Little Mix bandmates.
Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the singer admitted that she does not speak to Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade since going solo.
In addition, she also spoke about her feelings of performing solo for the first time since quitting the band.
“It was really scary,” she admitted.
Furthermore, the singer also shared why she chose rap star P. Diddy to appear in her music video Boyz.
"From the moment I wrote the song I knew I wanted him in it."
"He heard the song and loved it and then said he would be in the video. I feel like he definitely thought I was in the Spice Girls!"
Duchess Camilla plays a ‘secret tactic’ every time she wants to ‘pull’ Prince Charles away from royal duties
Aryan Khan's five-page bail document enlists 14 bail conditions
'Always facing the sunlight,' Ranveer Singh praises wife Deepika Padukone
Prince Charles worries for the future Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise are inheriting
According to the brides, meeting the legendary actor was the icing on the cake as they tied the knot
Prince William under fire for ‘overly appeasing’ Prince Harry without letting him learn on his own