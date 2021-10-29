Aryan Khan restricted from leaving India in bail conditions

Aryan Khan's bail order has been released by the Bombay High Court.
The order states 14 conditions in total, which Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Damecha. are to abide by.
HC states that, “each accused be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount.”
The court has restricted Aryan from leaving the country, has asked the 23-year-old to surrender his passport. The star kid is also scheduled to visit NCB every Friday.
