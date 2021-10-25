‘Squid Game’ recognized with two Gotham award nominations

The international hit Squid Game has broken records and barriers all across social media and has also received its first-ever Gotham award nomination.

The mind-boggling hit among 142 million households has finally snagged its way into the award show circuit with its two official Gotham Award Show nominations.

For those unversed, the show has been nominated in two categories, the best Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) as well as in the Outstanding Performance section.

According to a report by Deadline, the award show nominee for this is the star Lee Jung-Jae, player number 456.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards is an American award show that is presented annually to independent filmmakers and the ceremony is held in New York City.

