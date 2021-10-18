PDM leaders to discuss anti-govt protests, rallies in meeting today

PDM leadership to review inflation, electoral reforms, use of EVMs and other issues at meeting

Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Facebook/@FazalRehmanKPK

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership will hold a meeting chaired by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Monday) to discuss the evolving political situation in the country.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz may also attend the meeting, where the PDM leadership will review the issues such as inflation, electoral reforms, the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and others.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the PDM's schedule for protests in November and December, as well as the prospective Islamabad march by the Opposition.

'Tsunami of inflation has overburdened people'



On Sunday, Fazl said while speaking to Opposition leaders that "the tsunami of inflation has overburdened people".



In separate telephonic conversations with Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, and Professor Sajid, Fazl conferred upon launching the anti-inflation campaign.

"It is impossible for the poor to even survive nowadays, therefore, we can't stay silent", he said while urging the Opposition leaders to stage protests against inflation across the country.

Meanwhile, Fazl announced to hold countrywide protests against the growing inflation "within next two weeks".

During a media talk in Islamabad, Fazl said that the Opposition will launch a "full-fledged campaign against inflation", as soon as the celebrations of Eid Milad un Nabi conclude.

'PPP to continue anti-govt campaign until PM Imran Khan's ouster'

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP will continue its anti-government campaign until Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted.

Addressing a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city's Karsaz area, Bilawal claimed that the countdown to the government's end has begun.

The PPP chairman said that the masses are suffering from "unprecedented" inflation as he continued to criticise the incumbent PTI government.

Recalling how PM Khan had earlier said that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief, Bilawal said: "Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, where inflation is skyrocketing."

"Whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change)," he said.