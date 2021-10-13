Prince Andrew ‘can’t possibly’ win over the royal family: ‘There’s enormous damage’

Prince Andrew has no chance of winning over the royal family given the damaging aftereffects of his lawsuit

Experts believe Prince Andrew has no way of winning over the royal family since his lawsuit is causing “enormous damage” to the monarchy as well as to the future of its heirs.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Rupert Bell and during his interview with talkRADIO he was quoted saying, "That is what they're frustrated about, is that it's dragging on and they see Andrew as part of the reason why it has dragged on.

"You remember how long ago the Emily Maitlis interview was, that was pre-pandemic times.

"So therein lies the problem, it's been dragging on and every corner and every day, there's something else to be talked about with regards to Prince Andrew and this civil case against him.

"He has to sort it out one way or another, and until he does that, then he can't win over his family who are obviously totally frustrated, particularly Charles and William, because they see that the damage is enormous."