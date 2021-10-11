Jennifer Lopez accompanies Ben Affleck to New York City premiere

Jennifer Lopez was looking strangely as she accompanied boyfriend Ben Affleck to the New York City premiere of his latest film.
The back-on couple, who are no strangers to public displays of affection, have not decided to get married yet.
The stars made their first Bennifer 2.0 red carpet outing at the world premiere for his new film, The Last Duel.
Lopez and Affleck famously called off their engagement in early 2004, reunited this year following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez — once again hit the red carpet, this time for The Last Duel's New York City premiere.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez shared a kiss as they posed for photographers, but the singer-actress-dancer saved one intimate moment for her Instagram followers.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a tender moment on The Last Duel premiere
