Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with SNL cast donning $23k coat

Kim Kardashian seems to be ready to take the Saturday Night Live stage as she stepped out with the cast donning some sparkle.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with Ben Affleck, producer Lindsey Shookus as well as the show’s cast at an Italian restaurant.

While it is no secret that she serves looks, in this particular outing the reality TV star opted for a $23,000 Balenciaga coat which features some serious sparkle and large, shaggy sleeves.

The star let the coat do the talking as she paired it with an all-black Balenciaga top with pant leggings.

The star seemed to exude confidence, a contrast to reports suggesting that she is "nervous" ahead of her SNL appearance.

