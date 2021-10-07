Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with SNL cast donning $23k coat

Kim Kardashian seems to be ready to take the Saturday Night Live stage as she stepped out with the cast donning some sparkle.
On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with Ben Affleck, producer Lindsey Shookus as well as the show’s cast at an Italian restaurant.
While it is no secret that she serves looks, in this particular outing the reality TV star opted for a $23,000 Balenciaga coat which features some serious sparkle and large, shaggy sleeves.
The star let the coat do the talking as she paired it with an all-black Balenciaga top with pant leggings.
The star seemed to exude confidence, a contrast to reports suggesting that she is "nervous" ahead of her SNL appearance.
Take a look:
The dad of three has slowly started to go on dates again
Prince Andrew’s lawyers scrambling to access settlement agreement to break down Ms Giuffre’s case
Angelina Jolie sold her shares of the estate she co-owns with Brad Pitt, to wine group Tenute del Mondo
Taylor Swift was presented the award by US gymnast Simone Biles
Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home
Prince William ‘started fuming’ once Kate Middleton’s secret leaked to the press